Pence family bunny Marlon Bundo dies

The Pence family and pet Marlon Bundo. The rabbit died on Saturday, according to a social media...
The Pence family and pet Marlon Bundo. The rabbit died on Saturday, according to a social media post by Pence's daughter.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Marlon Bundo, the beloved pet rabbit of former Vice President Mike Pence’s family, has died.

Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter, made the announcement on Instagram Saturday, writing, “Rest in sweet peace, little bunny.”

The Pence family pet made the unusual journey from Craigslist to the Naval Observatory, inspiring multiple children’s books.

The books were written by Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter and illustrated by second lady Karen Pence.

All proceeds went to charity, and there was also even a parody book by John Oliver that also became a hit.

Pundits nicknamed the rabbit “BOTUS” for Bunny of the United States.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

