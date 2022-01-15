Officials with Kentucky Power give tips on what to do if you lose power following snowstorm

HAZARD/WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With the snowstorm heading our way Sunday morning, utility company officials, like those at Kentucky Power, anticipate power outages across the region.

Cindy Wiseman, Spokesperson for Kentucky Power, said since winter weather can have a large impact on the business, Kentucky Power has a team of individuals ready to assess outages and any damages left behind.

“We’re truly in a restoration event, we’re in an all-hands-on deck approach,” said Wiseman. “Even though all of our employees aren’t line personnel or service personnel, we’re all involved, just about every employee in Kentucky Power will be working storm restoration in some way.”

Wiseman added that her and her team have been preparing workers and customers for tomorrow’s snowstorm for several days.

She urges everyone to have a safety kit and safety plan in place in case there are any power outages.

“You need a couple flash lights, with good batteries, make sure you have your devices when you know a storm is coming,” she said.

Wiseman added that if you live with someone who requires special care, such as an elderly person or someone with a medical condition, ensure you have a safety kit or plan for them as well.

Whitesburg City Manager, Chris Caudill, said that if you plan to rely on a generator if you lose power, its important to ensure that you’re using it correctly.

“You need to put it at least fifteen feet away from your house with the exhaust pointing away from your house because even if you sit it outside and you put it up against your house, it can still get in your house and cause problems,” said Caudill.

Wiseman said that customers should follow Kentucky Power’s social media pages to keep up with any power outage updates.

She added you can visit Kentucky Power’s website for additional tips on how to stay safe during power outages. Kentucky Power also has a 24-hour call service customers can contact for assistance. That number is 1-800-572-1113.

