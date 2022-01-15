New call for snow and ice, winter storm moves in Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Winter Weather Alert Day coverage continues, giving you time to get ready for a system that could bring a little bit of everything to our region on Sunday.

On Saturday, we stay mostly cloudy with stray showers or snow showers possible. Highs top out in the mid to upper-30s.

Saturday night, passing showers or snow showers are possible. Lows dip into the upper-20s to low 30s.

Based on new data, we have adjusted our snowfall map. We now believe temperatures will try to climb in some counties during the day on Sunday, which will lead to more rain, freezing rain or sleet. Remember, just a degree or two will make all the difference between what you get by the time this thing is all said and done. We’re still trying to pin down the exact track of the low.

Warmer air will likely cut into snow totals for our eastern counties on Sunday. While everyone has the chance to see freezing rain or ice, we believe the best chances will be near the borders. (WYMT)

In addition, as of early Saturday morning, NWS Morristown upgraded the highest elevations of Lee and Wise County, Virginia to a Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Storm Watch is still in effect, for now, for the rest for the region. We expect that to be upgraded soon.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the highest elevations of Lee and Wise County from early Sunday until early Monday. (WYMT)

Stay tuned for more information.

