Legendary Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky basketball legend is no longer with us.

According to the UK, legendary head coach Joe B. Hall died Saturday morning.

It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall. Our hearts are with the Hall family.



We love you, Joe B. pic.twitter.com/SahjbGOexb — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

Hall was coach of the Wildcats from 1972-85, replacing Adolph Rupp and leading them to 10 NCAA Tournament appearences including a national championship in 1978.

Following his retirement from UK, Hall remained a staple in Lexington until his death.

Current Kentucky head coach John Calipari posted a series of tweets commemorating Hall.

Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession – passed away this morning. Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball. pic.twitter.com/QirdXnAeMH — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022

Calipari also tweeted that he saw Hall on Friday, even inviting him to be the ‘Y’ at the Tennessee game. He went on to say Hall told him he would be there if he could.

The Wildcats are set to take the floor against Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.