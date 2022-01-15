Kentucky honors Joe B. Hall in dominating win over Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hours after the death of legendary Coach Joe B. Hall, the No. 18 Cats put up a 107-79 win over No. 22 Tennessee.

Cats by 28 😼 pic.twitter.com/615KEqYTzd — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

The Cats led 52-38 at the half, shooting 79% FG in the first.

TyTy Washington had another career performance with 28 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Kentucky is the first team to drop 100 points on Tennessee since 2006, the most the Cats have ever scored over the Volunteers.

The team opened with Coach Hall’s infamous 1-3-1 defense.

Kentucky-Tennessee Stats (StatBroadcast)

Kentucky will hit the road to face Texas A&M on Wednesday, December 19 at 8:30 p.m.

