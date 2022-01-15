Advertisement

Highlighting talent by voting for the Appys

Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards opens voting process
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Voting is now open for the second Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards at the Mountain Arts Center.

The awards show, which aims to celebrate talent in the region, is shining a light on talent in nine of 13 Appalachian states. This year’s event is expected to hit the stage live with special hosts Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty.

Organizers say they are excited to see the awards show growing and gaining more interest, but the event can only be a success with fans of folks from across Appalachia being part of the process.

“We’re highlighting the talent. I mean, it’s finally- we’re having a system to where we can highlight all the talent. You know, not just musicians, but all the artists and entertainers. And even the behind-the-scenes folks that make the entertainment industry work. So, we’re super excited about that,” said Joe Campbell, MAC Executive Director.

Voting opened Monday, inviting fans to vote for different talents, from their favorite DJ to their favorite photographer.

Voting ends February 10 and tickets to the April 9 show are still available at the MAC box office or online.

