High school basketball scores from across Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (AP) - High school basketball scores from around Kentucky from Friday, January 14, 2022.
BOYS
Bell County 58, Corbin 55
Betsy Layne 48, East Ridge 42 (15th Region All “A” Semifinals)
Letcher Central 69, Pineville 47
Menifee County 61, Prestonsburg 42
Onedia Baptist 49, Middlesboro 41
Pikeville 69, Martin County 47 (15th Region All “A” Semifinals)
Pulaski County 64, Southwestern 50
Rockcastle County 56, Casey County 49
South Laurel 64, Williamsburg 59
GIRLS
Bell County 78, Hopkins County Central 51 (Kentucky 2A Quarterfinals)
Casey County 44, Rockcastle County 38
June Buchanan 73, Oneida Baptist 30
Letcher Central 58, Knott Central 51
Martin County 62, Buckhorn 48
Morgan County 70, East Carter 34
Paintsville 45, Johnson Central 35
Pike Central 68, East Ridge 28
South Laurel 74, Williamsburg 24
Southwestern 56, Pulaski County 51
Whitley County 75, Jenkins 46
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.