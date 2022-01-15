Advertisement

High school basketball scores from across Kentucky

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (AP) - High school basketball scores from around Kentucky from Friday, January 14, 2022.

BOYS

Bell County 58, Corbin 55

Betsy Layne 48, East Ridge 42 (15th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Letcher Central 69, Pineville 47

Menifee County 61, Prestonsburg 42

Onedia Baptist 49, Middlesboro 41

Pikeville 69, Martin County 47 (15th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Pulaski County 64, Southwestern 50

Rockcastle County 56, Casey County 49

South Laurel 64, Williamsburg 59

GIRLS

Bell County 78, Hopkins County Central 51 (Kentucky 2A Quarterfinals)

Casey County 44, Rockcastle County 38

June Buchanan 73, Oneida Baptist 30

Letcher Central 58, Knott Central 51

Martin County 62, Buckhorn 48

Morgan County 70, East Carter 34

Paintsville 45, Johnson Central 35

Pike Central 68, East Ridge 28

South Laurel 74, Williamsburg 24

Southwestern 56, Pulaski County 51

Whitley County 75, Jenkins 46

