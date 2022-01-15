‘Freeze for Freedom 5k’ raises awareness on human trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Lexington, on January 15, 2022, Unshackled by Love Ministries invited the community to their ‘Freeze for Freedom 5k’ to bring awareness during national human trafficking awareness month.

Last year, the pandemic canceled the ‘Freeze for Freedom 5k’ because of the pandemic. This year organizers are happy to bring it back to support an important cause.

Not even freezing temperatures stopped over 100 people from supporting the cause.

“We’re so excited, so excited just to be out and let people know about the cause and what we do because we’ve been in Central Kentucky for seven years now, and we’re so excited for people to come out and support the cause,” said Jewellan Morrison, executive director and founder of the event.

Human trafficking is the second leading cause of organized crime in the United States, and it can happen to anyone.

“Human trafficking in Kentucky is real. The statistics are saying that more in Kentucky kids are being trafficked,” said Morrison.

Organizers say that it’s essential to protect the most vulnerable groups, including women and children, from human trafficking.

“Please monitor your children’s cell phones. There’s so much that goes on on your cell phones, and social media and kids have so much freedom,” said Morrison.

Morrison hopes one day they will one day have over 500 sign up for the race in the future. Their goal is to continue to bring awareness to the cause and hold the race annually.

The organization hopes their message can help prevent human trafficking situations beforehand and assist and support those that victims had freed.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.