Fire department officials stress importance of preparing for winter weather and staying safe in cold temperatures

Pikeville Fire Department officials are urging the public to be prepared if the snow comes and stay off of the roadways.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As winter weather is on its way to the region, many are out grabbing the essentials, but officials with the Pikeville Fire Department are reminding the public that you may need more than milk and bread.

“Have a couple of days worth of water and some non-perishable food items,” said Pikeville FD Battalion Chief Mitch Case. “That way you can be able to have some food inside the home.”

Officials also mentioned portable generator safety and proper usage in case of a power outage.

“If we’re not hooking straight into the home, then have that generator away from the home,” said Case. “Use tested extension cords to ensure those wires don’t have any shorts and are safe to use.”

Heating appliances that use natural gas are also dangerous and cause numerous house fires in the winter months. Along with the danger of fire, ensure that your home is well ventilated and carbon monoxide detectors are installed.

“Make sure that they’re far enough away from other combustible materials,” said Mitch, “that way that we don’t have that possible ignition of a fire and having a fire inside the home.”

If using a fireplace or wood-burning stove inside the home, ensure that the chimney is clear of any obstructions.

“Whenever it comes time to need to use it, we want to make sure that everything that is happening inside the home is going up and out,” said Case.

Officials also say to make sure and bundle up if you plan to go outside to clear the driveway or simply to play in the snow.

“If we are going to go outside or and have to be in the outdoors,” said Case, “put those layers on, stay warm, and keep that body heat inside.”

Case also said to always call 911 in the case of an emergency and, although snow may increase response times due to icy roads, first responders will respond where they are needed no matter the weather.

