Candle factory destroyed in tornado to close permanently

Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., after a tornado caused catastrophic damage. Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP(Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - A candle factory in western Kentucky that was destroyed last month by a tornado has filed paperwork saying it won’t reopen the facility and will lay off some employees.

News outlets report Mayfield Consumer Products said in a Jan. 10 federal filing that it plans to shift some workers to a nearby plant that will open soon.

The company said in the filing that about half of the 501 people employed would be offered positions and others would be permanently laid off.

However, a spokesman for Mayfield Consumer Products told the Courier Journal in a statement Friday that the company will offer jobs to all who received termination notices.

