Two Kentucky men sentenced in connection with Capitol riot

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By Dakota Makres and Courier Journal Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courier Journal/WYMT) - Two Kentucky men who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for going inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot have been sentenced to three years of probation and 15 days of confinement.

A federal judge in the District of Columbia sentenced 22-year-old Dalton Ray Crase, and 26-year-old Troy Dylan Williams on Thursday.

The Courier Journal reports Judge Carl J. Nichols also sentenced them to 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Williams told the judge he wanted to move forward in a positive way, and Crase submitted a letter expressing remorse.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

