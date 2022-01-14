Two Kentucky men sentenced in connection with Capitol riot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courier Journal/WYMT) - Two Kentucky men who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for going inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot have been sentenced to three years of probation and 15 days of confinement.

A federal judge in the District of Columbia sentenced 22-year-old Dalton Ray Crase, and 26-year-old Troy Dylan Williams on Thursday.

The Courier Journal reports Judge Carl J. Nichols also sentenced them to 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Williams told the judge he wanted to move forward in a positive way, and Crase submitted a letter expressing remorse.

