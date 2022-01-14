Two arrested in shooting of off-duty Kentucky sheriff’s deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Two men have been charged in the death of a Kentucky sheriff’s deputy who was shot while working an off-duty security job last year.

Officials said 28-year-old Jesse Johnson and 18-year-old Marquis Mitchell were charged with murder in a Jefferson County indictment unsealed Thursday.

They are charged in the death of 26-year-old Jefferson County Deputy Brandon Shirley.

Shirley, who became a deputy in 2019, was killed Aug. 5 in his personal vehicle at a used car lot. It was not immediately clear whether the men were represented by attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

