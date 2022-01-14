Advertisement

Two arrested in shooting of off-duty Kentucky sheriff’s deputy

Since Deputy Brandon Shirley's
Since Deputy Brandon Shirley's
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Two men have been charged in the death of a Kentucky sheriff’s deputy who was shot while working an off-duty security job last year.

Officials said 28-year-old Jesse Johnson and 18-year-old Marquis Mitchell were charged with murder in a Jefferson County indictment unsealed Thursday.

They are charged in the death of 26-year-old Jefferson County Deputy Brandon Shirley.

Shirley, who became a deputy in 2019, was killed Aug. 5 in his personal vehicle at a used car lot. It was not immediately clear whether the men were represented by attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to years behind bars for marijuana trafficking
A police car.
Tree falls, kills man at Eastern Kentucky mine site
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Report: Police report filed after YouTubers film child inside Summer Wells’ church
Deadly House Fire
‘She was a great treasure’: Pike County woman dies in house fire
Just one day before, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Governor Andy Beshear announces more COVID records for Kentucky

Latest News

VFW
Community park helps veterans who may be struggling with mental health - 6pm
The park was made for veterans as a coping mechanism, but officials urge the public to...
Community park helps veterans who may be struggling with mental health
Missing Perry County family: Father found dead, search continues for daughter
Tornado debris cleanup continues in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Kentucky governor signs tornado-relief legislation