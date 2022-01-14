Severe Weather Alert Day: Winter Storm Watch in place for Sunday system

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a dry end to the work week, but some big changes are on the way. A Winter Storm Watch is in place as confidence increases in accumulating snow on Sunday.

Tonight through Saturday night

We stay dry tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s. Enjoy this quiet weather because big changes are right around the corner.

On Saturday, we stay mostly cloudy with stray showers or snow showers possible. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-30s.

Into Saturday night, passing showers or snow showers remain possible. Lows dip into the upper-20s. However, this Saturday system is NOT why the Winter Storm Watch is in effect.

Sunday System

All modes of precipitation are still possible as we get into Sunday.

Winter Storm Watch (WYMT)

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Sunday morning and lasts until Monday morning.

In terms of accumulation, we are expecting a general 4-8″ across the viewing area with locally higher amounts. For now, the best chance for those locally higher amounts look to be over the Cumberland Valley (area in white). For now, the best chance to see ice accumulation is in the red hatched area near the KY/TN/VA/WV border.

Snow Totals (WYMT)

This is a complicated forecast and still has time to change, so please keep checking back for further updates.

Unlike the last winter storm, this will be more of a wet, heavy snow, so travel could be very difficult to impossible in spots.

Power outages are also possible, especially in areas that receive more ice, so begin preparing now for this messy, Sunday event.

Extended Forecast

We stay below freezing on Monday with scattered snow showers possible. With a mostly cloudy sky and below-freezing temperatures, any snow that falls could stick around through Monday.

We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Tuesday. Highs reach the lower-40s.

Scattered showers return on Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.