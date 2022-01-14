Rockcastle County officials prepare for incoming snow

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With another snow event looming, officials are hoping for a safer outcome this time around.

Interstate 75′s widening in Rockcastle County was anticipated to reduce the number of crashes, but in the last storm, there were still a lot of crashes. In several instances, people ran off the road or got stuck.

County and state highway leaders said speed and people driving on the shoulders created a lot of problems.

A state highway spokesperson said that salt and plow truck drivers noticed a lot of drivers following them on the shoulder and then getting stuck. They said these shoulders need to be kept clear for emergency vehicles.

County leaders said they are ready for another snow event with plenty of salt on hand and trucks ready.

“Whether it is two inches or 10 inches we still set up, get the trucks all set up. We will be ready to start moving snow when it gets here,” said Howell Holbrook, Rockcastle Co. Judge-Executive.

State highway officials said they have at least two trucks that stay on the interstate in Rockcastle County during snow events. They added this is a designated focus on the interstate, making it a priority.

Officials also reminded people that there are three agencies that take care of roads in most counties: the city, county and state highway garages.

