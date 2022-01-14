Mine Made Adventure Park undergoing improvements

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some improvements are on the way for the Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County.

The one currently on the way is a new sewage line for the entire campground.

Officials said the line needed to be updated and will help improve the experience.

Knott County Tourism Commission Vice Chair Danny Laferty said this should bring in more people.

“The more infrastructure you’ve got there that gives them comfort and less worry when they’re hooked up, it makes them want to stay,” he said. “They have a bad experience with a sewer plug up or something, that kind of doesn’t sit good.”

Laferty said they hope to have the new sewage line completed before Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.