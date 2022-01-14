Advertisement

KSP conducts Pike County death investigation

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers are investigating a death in the Varney community of Pike County.

Troopers said they received a call saying a man was found dead on Tuesday.

The initial investigation said Palmer Ray, 74, was found inside of his car on a dirt mining road in the Varney community.

He was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

