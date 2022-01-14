Advertisement

Keeping up with mental health in the new year

Mental health in 2022
Mental health in 2022(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With severe weather and another COVID-19 surge in the first few weeks of the new year, mental health can be a struggle for some.

Health officials with Mountain View Health in Knott County said it is to be expected given the time of year, as seasonal depression is typically high during this portion of the winter season.

With COVID, tornadoes, flooding and heavy snow, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Maudella “Cissi” Jones said healthcare workers are seeing an increase of patients everyday.

Jones said some things people can do to keep their spirits up during this time include listening to music, exercising and having a good sleep schedule.

Tune in to WYMT News this evening for more.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Perry County family: Father found dead, search continues for daughter
Scattered showers possible tonight as attention turns to weekend
Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to years behind bars for marijuana trafficking
EKY teenager's bakery gains popularity
Bakery founded by teenager gaining popularity in Eastern Kentucky
School placed on lockdown after ammo found in bathroom

Latest News

Rockcastle County officials prepare for incoming snow
Funding awarded for Kentucky sex assault kit investigation
Our in-house Futureview model shows more snow than ice on Sunday afternoon, but both are...
Dry and dreary for now, winter storm likely this weekend
Missing Perry County family: Father found dead, search continues for daughter - 11:00 p.m.
Missing Perry County family: Father found dead, search continues for daughter - 11:00 p.m.