Keeping up with mental health in the new year

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With severe weather and another COVID-19 surge in the first few weeks of the new year, mental health can be a struggle for some.

Health officials with Mountain View Health in Knott County said it is to be expected given the time of year, as seasonal depression is typically high during this portion of the winter season.

With COVID, tornadoes, flooding and heavy snow, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Maudella “Cissi” Jones said healthcare workers are seeing an increase of patients everyday.

Jones said some things people can do to keep their spirits up during this time include listening to music, exercising and having a good sleep schedule.

