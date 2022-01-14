Jackson County wins 13th Region All “A” Championship

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday was a historic night for the Jackson County Lady Generals.

For the first time since 2003, Jackson County won the 13th Region All “A” Girls’ Championship, beating Harlan 84-69.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Jackson County head coach Kourtney Tyra. “It’s a feeling you can’t describe unless you’re in the situation. I’m so happy. These girls worked so hard and it’s been a long time coming and I’m just so happy that I’m able to do it. Really moved to tears because it’s something that I never got to do as a player and I’m just so, so happy for these girls and for our county.”

The Lady Generals will advance to the statewide All “A” Classic in Richmond starting on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.