Healthcare professionals: Patients having positive response to Pfizer COVID-19 pill

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) was just one of very few facilities in the state to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 pill, and after just two days of taking the medication, patients are reporting good results.

PCCEK only received enough medication on Monday to treat 60 patients, so healthcare workers had to be very selective with who would receive it.

“What we’re looking for is people over the age of 65, if they have a BMI of 35 or greater, if they’ve ever had a solid organ transplant, if they have heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes,” said Christie Herald, Family Nurse Practitioner, Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky. “Those are all things that go into deciding who is most at risk.”

PCCEK has administered the Pfizer pill to 36 patients, many of which have had a great response to the pill.

“Almost all of the patients that we have called that have started the medication, their symptoms have resolved by day two of finishing the medication,” said Herald. “Its just awesome to see that and we’re so fortunate to be able to offer that to patients.”

Brittney Engle, Pharmacist at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky said she hopes the Pfizer pill can become more accessible to patients.

“I hope it will be similar to drugs that we use like Tamiflu, that’s easily accessible now, it’s often prescribed for influenza. We’re hoping that eventually this drug will be the same. It’s the same duration, so hopefully, we’ll eventually get to that point,” said Engle.

Christie Herald added that PCCEK is expected to receive 100 more packs of the Pfizer pill next week.

