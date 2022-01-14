Gov. Andy Beshear: Friday’s COVID numbers highest since the pandemic began

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - “Omicron is getting worse in the Commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet on Friday.

In his COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 13,492 new cases, bringing the total case count to 975,346.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 28.61%.

3,310 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,126 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 466 people remain in the ICU, with 226 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 35 new deaths.

Warren County leads the state with an incidence rate of 255.0.

All 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

Omicron is getting worse in the commonwealth. Today’s report is the highest since the pandemic began, with 13,492 newly reported cases, 35 deaths and a record positivity rate of 28.61%. Protect yourself and others - mask up and get your vaccine and booster. pic.twitter.com/pzq6pcXCtk — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.