Advertisement

Funding awarded for Kentucky sex assault kit investigation

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said almost $850,000 in federal funding has been awarded to the Kentucky State Police sexual assault kit initiative investigative team.

The funds will provide an additional investigator who will focus on the Jefferson County area.

The grant will also pay for an additional part-time administrative staff member to assist with operations.

Some of the funds will also go toward the KSP forensic lab to complete DNA and other forensic analysis on sexual assault kits from approximately 500 cases from the 1970s to the early 1990s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Missing Perry County family: Father found dead, search continues for daughter
Scattered showers possible tonight as attention turns to weekend
Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to years behind bars for marijuana trafficking
EKY teenager's bakery gains popularity
Bakery founded by teenager gaining popularity in Eastern Kentucky
School placed on lockdown after ammo found in bathroom

Latest News

Our in-house Futureview model shows more snow than ice on Sunday afternoon, but both are...
Dry and dreary for now, winter storm likely this weekend
Missing Perry County family: Father found dead, search continues for daughter - 11:00 p.m.
Missing Perry County family: Father found dead, search continues for daughter - 11:00 p.m.
Community park helps veterans who may be struggling with mental health - 11:00 p.m.
Community park helps veterans who may be struggling with mental health - 11:00 p.m.
VFW
Community park helps veterans who may be struggling with mental health - 6pm