Dry and dreary for now, winter storm likely this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the next couple of days are fairly quiet, we will get very active toward the end of the weekend. Stay weather aware.

Today and Tonight

As promised, today will be a little cooler than yesterday. Some spots got back into the mid-50s on Thursday. That will not be the case for your Friday. The good news is we should stay dry. Dreary, but dry. Highs this afternoon will slowly climb to around the 40-degree mark.

Tonight, those clouds linger and lows slowly drop to around 30.

Weekend Forecast

While we could see the chances for some scattered rain or snow chances on Saturday, the big event moves in Saturday night going into Sunday. More on that in just a second. Temperatures should be just warm enough during the daytime hours on Saturday to keep us more on the rain side of things if it does happen, but we’ll be in the transition zone, so don’t count anything out. A degree or two will make all the difference. I can tell you we’re not expecting any accumulation if we do see anything.

Now, let’s talk about the system that will arrive late Saturday night. It is still looking very dynamic on models. All of them are showing several inches of snow and most are showing some chances for ice. Based on all that data, we issued our first call late Thursday night. Until the new runs come in, we’re going to run with this for now.

The first call snow forecast from the WYMT Weather Team, first issued at 9:00 p.m. on January 13, 2022. (WYMT)

Remember, if this solution plays out, most areas could see some decent amounts of snow, which in this case will likely be the heavy and wet variety. Some locations also have the chance to see a little warmer air, which will increase our ice potential. Please know this is not the final product as it is still very dependent on the track of the approaching low. We just wanted to get something out to give you an idea of what we COULD be facing. This is a very unique and quickly evolving situation. It is definitely not the “for sure” system we had last week.

Regardless of what you see during the day, we should change back over to snow Sunday night as temperatures drop. The snow will last into Monday if everything stays on track. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-30s with lows dropping into the mid-20s overnight.

Extended Forecast

If you have snow on the ground Monday, it will play a big role on our temperatures for the day. Right now, it looks to be pretty chilly with highs staying in the upper 20s before dropping into the low 20s overnight.

We should rebound on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs back close to 40.

We cannot stress enough how fluid this forecast is and how important it is to keep a very close eye on it this weekend. We will post any updates as we get them.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.