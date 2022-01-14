2022 WYMT Fishing Expo kicks off in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The fourth annual WYMT Fishing Expo presented by Pittsburg Marine kicked off Friday evening at 4:00 p.m. in The Corbin Arena.

There is a lot of gear on display all weekend long, but on the first night, the Paw Patrol stole the show. Charlie Evans, a local angler sponsored by Nickelodeon for Paw Patrol made sure the younger visitors were entertained.

”Sky and Marshall, Paw Patrol, are going to be here,” said Evans. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to see lots of boats, lots of tackle and teach you how to be a better bass angler.”

Event Coordinator, Lonnie Marcum, said anglers and outdoor lovers will find a lot on offer from the Fishing Expo vendors.

”There are so many things here that people can use when they’re camping, or when they’re on the lake or [are] just really serious fishermen,” Marcum said. “This is the place to be this weekend.”

Items on sale include fishing boats, fishing rods, lures, bait and all the clothing a fisher might need to get out on the water year round.

”This is the fourth year, we’ve been here all four years,” said one of the vendors, Brad Myers, a co-owner of Backwaters in Lexington. ”We’ll be here next year, too. When they all set up we’ll be here.”

Myers said these events are great for business and networking, and also the events are fun.

”Not only does it give us the opportunity to sell to some people that we don’t normally get to see, but it also gives us the opportunity to see people that we do see every single year,” Myers said. “It becomes a kind of tradition like, ‘Are we gonna see you at the Corbin show this year?’

Sponsors like Pittsburg Marine also look forward to the expo every year.

”It’s just a good opportunity to get out and meet new people, show new products, greet old friends, tell a few fishing stories and get ready for the spring,” said David Oliver, a co-owner at Pittsburg Marine.

The event continues on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and noon to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, depending on the weather.

The WYMT Fishing Expo debuted in January 2019 and has took place each year since.

