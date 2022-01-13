Advertisement

Wednesday night high school basketball scores

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All “A” action and more continues this week.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Conner 60, Simon Kenton 51

Cooper 67, Campbell Co. 33

Cov. Holy Cross 61, Walton-Verona 49

Dayton 41, Calvary Christian 22

E. Central, Ind. 60, Dixie Heights 50

Lewis Co. 50, Rowan Co. 37

Lou. Eastern 47, Lex. Lafayette 43

Mason Co. 65, Boone Co. 29

Morgan Co. 51, Estill Co. 44

Newport Central Catholic 59, St. Henry 26

Scott Co. 70, Scott 54

Shelby Valley 58, East Ridge 18

Thomas Nelson 51, Lou. Collegiate 25

All A Classic

4th Region

Cumberland Co. 35, Todd Co. Central 31

Russellville 54, Glasgow 45

5th Region

Campbellsville 39, Green Co. 38

11th Region

Berea 72, Model 43

12th Region

Danville Christian 48, Somerset 46

13th Region

Jackson Co. 59, Middlesboro 42

16th Region

Elliott Co. 57, Raceland 35

West Carter 70, Menifee Co. 60

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Campbell Co. 59, Lloyd Memorial 57

Nelson Co. 63, Nicholas Co. 38

Robertson County 67, Lewis Co. 65

Wolfe Co. 64, Powell Co. 47

All A Classic

9th Region

Cov. Holy Cross 78, Beechwood 60

St. Henry 66, Newport 45

12th Region

Danville Christian 54, Somerset 52

15th Region

Martin County 95, Jenkins 47

Pikeville 74, Phelps 28

Louisville Invitational Tournament

Lou. Butler 79, Lou. Fern Creek 68

Lou. Doss 68, Lou. Trinity 56

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Tree falls, kills man at Eastern Kentucky mine site
Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to years behind bars for marijuana trafficking
Just one day before, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Governor Andy Beshear announces more COVID records for Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after threatening to kill police
Deadly House Fire
‘She was a great treasure’: Pike County woman dies in house fire

Latest News

Eden Lakes moves the ball up the floor for Jackson County in the semifinals of the 13th Region...
Jackson County, Harlan advance to 13th Region All “A” Girls’ championship
Dare Rosenthal announced Wednesday that he's declaring for the NFL Draft.
Dare Rosenthal declares for NFL Draft
Shan Housekeeper was officially introduced as Cumberlands head coach on Jan. 12, 2022.
Shan Housekeeper introduced as Cumberlands head football coach
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
Scores from across the Bluegrass