Wednesday night high school basketball scores

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All “A” action and more continues this week.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Conner 60, Simon Kenton 51

Cooper 67, Campbell Co. 33

Cov. Holy Cross 61, Walton-Verona 49

Dayton 41, Calvary Christian 22

E. Central, Ind. 60, Dixie Heights 50

Lewis Co. 50, Rowan Co. 37

Lou. Eastern 47, Lex. Lafayette 43

Mason Co. 65, Boone Co. 29

Morgan Co. 51, Estill Co. 44

Newport Central Catholic 59, St. Henry 26

Scott Co. 70, Scott 54

Shelby Valley 58, East Ridge 18

Thomas Nelson 51, Lou. Collegiate 25

All A Classic

4th Region

Cumberland Co. 35, Todd Co. Central 31

Russellville 54, Glasgow 45

5th Region

Campbellsville 39, Green Co. 38

11th Region

Berea 72, Model 43

12th Region

Danville Christian 48, Somerset 46

13th Region

Jackson Co. 59, Middlesboro 42

16th Region

Elliott Co. 57, Raceland 35

West Carter 70, Menifee Co. 60

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Campbell Co. 59, Lloyd Memorial 57

Nelson Co. 63, Nicholas Co. 38

Robertson County 67, Lewis Co. 65

Wolfe Co. 64, Powell Co. 47

All A Classic

9th Region

Cov. Holy Cross 78, Beechwood 60

St. Henry 66, Newport 45

12th Region

Danville Christian 54, Somerset 52

15th Region

Martin County 95, Jenkins 47

Pikeville 74, Phelps 28

Louisville Invitational Tournament

Lou. Butler 79, Lou. Fern Creek 68

Lou. Doss 68, Lou. Trinity 56

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.