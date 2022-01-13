Wednesday night high school basketball scores
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All “A” action and more continues this week.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Conner 60, Simon Kenton 51
Cooper 67, Campbell Co. 33
Cov. Holy Cross 61, Walton-Verona 49
Dayton 41, Calvary Christian 22
E. Central, Ind. 60, Dixie Heights 50
Lewis Co. 50, Rowan Co. 37
Lou. Eastern 47, Lex. Lafayette 43
Mason Co. 65, Boone Co. 29
Morgan Co. 51, Estill Co. 44
Newport Central Catholic 59, St. Henry 26
Scott Co. 70, Scott 54
Shelby Valley 58, East Ridge 18
Thomas Nelson 51, Lou. Collegiate 25
All A Classic
4th Region
Cumberland Co. 35, Todd Co. Central 31
Russellville 54, Glasgow 45
5th Region
Campbellsville 39, Green Co. 38
11th Region
Berea 72, Model 43
12th Region
Danville Christian 48, Somerset 46
13th Region
Jackson Co. 59, Middlesboro 42
16th Region
Elliott Co. 57, Raceland 35
West Carter 70, Menifee Co. 60
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Campbell Co. 59, Lloyd Memorial 57
Nelson Co. 63, Nicholas Co. 38
Robertson County 67, Lewis Co. 65
Wolfe Co. 64, Powell Co. 47
All A Classic
9th Region
Cov. Holy Cross 78, Beechwood 60
St. Henry 66, Newport 45
12th Region
Danville Christian 54, Somerset 52
15th Region
Martin County 95, Jenkins 47
Pikeville 74, Phelps 28
Louisville Invitational Tournament
Lou. Butler 79, Lou. Fern Creek 68
Lou. Doss 68, Lou. Trinity 56
