Tips for drivers as another round of winter weather heads toward Kentucky

Madison County emergency management says it’s important to prepare for the next storm.
By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Emergency Management says they are ready for all storms to come their way.

“It’s been an interesting and challenging start to the year, but you know this is what we’re here for and we are prepared,” said Dustin Heiser, Director of Madison County Emergency Management.

Luckily, the department has only had to deal with major storms compared to widespread COVID-19 cases in their department.

“As any organization has dealt with across the country, you know there are challenges that come along with the COVID-19 situation that we are still more than capable of responding to situations,” said Heiser.

Heiser has a list of tips on what you can do before the next storm this weekend.

“Taking your time, increasing braking distance, and leaving early. That’ll put you in a position that you’re not in a hurry and you can slowly make it to your destinations,” said Heiser. “The other thing is having a preparedness kit in your car.”

Last week’s snowstorm left thousands of cars stranded on I-75 in the county. Many of them trying to beat the storm were unprepared when stranded.

“Make sure that your car has a full tank of gas because we don’t know the situation that may arise and being as prepared for that as possible will put us all in a better position,” said Heisler.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
