Advertisement

School placed on lockdown after ammo found in bathroom

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Man High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after ammunition was found in a toilet.

According to Logan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mike Lafauci, two rounds of ammunition were located. One inside a toilet and another on the ground.

Officials say the school was placed on temporary lockdown as officers searched for guns or additional ammo.

Nothing was discovered during the search.

Students and staff were never considered in danger.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to years behind bars for marijuana trafficking
A police car.
Tree falls, kills man at Eastern Kentucky mine site
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Report: Police report filed after YouTubers film child inside Summer Wells’ church
Just one day before, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Governor Andy Beshear announces more COVID records for Kentucky
Deadly House Fire
‘She was a great treasure’: Pike County woman dies in house fire

Latest News

EKY teenager's bakery gains popularity
Bakery founded by teenager gaining popularity in Eastern Kentucky
Madison County emergency management says it’s important to prepare for the next storm.
Tips for drivers as another round of winter weather heads toward Kentucky
London Police looking for robbery suspect
Have you seen this person? London Police ask for help looking for suspect
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update