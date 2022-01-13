Scattered showers possible tonight as attention turns to weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A weak system pushing through may bring us a few showers this evening, but as a cold front drags temperatures back below average to finish the week our attention turns to the potential for wintry weather for the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our aforementioned weak system continues to push through the mountains this evening. There’s not a ton of moisture to work with, but a few showers will be possible as this front works through. If there’s any moisture left over, we could see rain showers turn to flurries or snow showers before things are all said and done. No big travel troubles expected as lows fall back into the lower 30s.

Friday is our day in between systems with cloudy skies our primary weather feature. Temperatures will be much cooler, only in the upper 30s on the back side of our cold front. Clouds continue overnight with lows falling into the upper 20s...which will be crucial for what comes next.

An Active Long Weekend

We are still watching the potential for some winter weather working into the mountains for the weekend. Though, the latest guidance seems to show the greatest risk for this late Saturday and into Sunday now. As such, we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs staying in the middle 30s.

We are still watching a low that has the potential to bring wintry weather with it as it moves across the southeast. The question is still how far does the dip in the jet stream allow the low to go? Further north and we stand a greater risk for rain and snow, but further south...less so. It’s a complicated forecast as the details continue to be ironed out. For right now, it looks like we could see some type of wintry mix or snow for Sunday as highs stay in the low to middle 30s, with lows falling into the 20s as precip ends by Monday morning.

A couple of flurries will be possible as our low pushes away on Monday. Cold air continues with highs in the 30s. We moderate and dry out by the middle of next week with temperatures warming up through the 40s.

