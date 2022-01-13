Scattered showers possible later today, winter storm looking more likely this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast stays fairly quiet the next couple of days, but confidence is starting to increase about the chances of a winter storm this weekend, especially toward the end of it.

Today and Tonight

Clouds take over the skies today as a weak disturbance approaches the region later this afternoon and this evening. That could bring us some scattered rain showers the deeper into the day we get. Highs will approach the 50-degree mark this afternoon. Keep your umbrellas handy. You might not need them, but better safe than sorry.

Tonight, I think the moisture is mostly gone before we get cold enough for a changeover to snow, but I can’t rule it out. I do not, however, expect much in the way of any accumulation except maybe on the highest mountains in our border counties. Maybe not even there. Lows will drop into the low 30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Look for mostly cloudy skies and cooler conditions on Friday to wrap up the work and school week. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s before dropping into the mid to upper 20s Friday night.

Now, for the weekend. I’ve been forecasting for the mountains for more than a decade and this is one of the trickest forecasts I’ve ever had to try to put together.

Temperatures will play a big role on what we see on Saturday. I can tell you it will be cloudy and we will see some type of scattered precipitation. That could be rain, snow or even wintry mix. I mean it when I say a degree can make all the difference in what you see. As of right now, I do not expect any major issues during the day on Saturday. Once temperatures drop Saturday night, that’s a different story. There could be some slick spots by Sunday morning.

Sunday is its own different animal. So many things are still up in the air, literally and figuratively. Based on the latest data, I do believe we will have snow on the ground by Monday morning. It could even be a decent amount of snow. Most models are showing several inches. One of them is still out in left field, but it is still showing snow. If everything holds together, which it looks like it will, we will start our Winter Weather Alert Day coverage at 4 p.m. on Friday. A LOT of factors play a role on what we see Sunday during the day. Most models have our temperatures just warm enough that we could see rain or wintry mix before we change over to a wet snow. That concerns me for possible power outages due to ice and snow on the power lines.

We still have a couple of more model runs to look at before we can do a first call for snow, but confidence in this system continues to grow.

Stay tuned.

