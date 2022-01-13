Advertisement

Louisville kidney doctor’s tweet against anti-vaxxer’s urine COVID cure goes viral

Dr. Jon Klein from the University of Louisville School of Medicine crafted a response advising...
Dr. Jon Klein from the University of Louisville School of Medicine crafted a response advising against a claim by Alabama anti-vaccine advocate Christopher Key.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A UofL Health doctor warning people of an anti-vaccine advocate’s suggestion to drink urine in order to cure COVID-19 is making the rounds on social media.

On Monday, Dr. Jon Klein from the University of Louisville School of Medicine crafted a response advising against a claim by Alabama anti-vaccine advocate Christopher Key, who released a video message over the weekend to followers stating that consuming urine is the “antidote” to the virus.

Klein is a professor of medicine and vice dean of research at UofL Health specializing in the study of kidney disease treatment.

“I’m a kidney doctor,” Klein tweeted on Monday. “I’ve studied how the kidneys make urine for 39 years. Do not, I repeat do not, drink urine to tweet COVID. That is all.”

Since the tweet was sent, it has been liked more than 80,000 times and retweeted more than 10,000 times as of Wednesday evening, even grabbing the attention of celebrities like actor and comedian Patton Oswalt.

Health officials and local leaders have continued to stress vaccinations as a safe and effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent hospitalizations.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Tree falls, kills man at Eastern Kentucky mine site
Generic crash
Police: Two people dead in Harlan crash, identities released
Pictured: Todd Whitt
Police: Eastern Kentucky prisoner kicks out window of transport vehicle in escape attempt
COVID generic image
All counties in the red, positivity rate goes up again in Tuesday’s COVID report
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after threatening to kill police

Latest News

As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Governor Jim Justice
WV. Gov Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19
At-home COVID testing
At-home COVID testing - WYMT 4:00
At-home COVID testing
At-home COVID testing - WYMT 6:00
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work