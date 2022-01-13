Kentucky Derby Festival returns to in-person events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Kentucky Derby Festival will return to offering live and in-person events this year, though there are some changes to the schedule.

One of the most noticeable changes is the festival’s founding event, the Pegasus Parade, which will be held on a Sunday for the first time instead of a Thursday.

Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson said in a statement that it is an effort to make it easier for people to attend.

Officials announced the dates for dozens of festival events from mid-March through Derby week. Some events will have different dates than in the past. Many will keep to tradition, including Thunder Over Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.