Jackson County, Harlan advance to 13th Region All “A” Girls’ championship
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After a snowy hiatus last week, the 13th Region All “A” Girls title game is set.
Jackson County and _ will meet for the right to advance to Richmond and the statewide All “A” Tournament in a couple of weeks.
The Lady Generals advanced by cruising past Middlesboro 59-43 in the opening semifinal game. Harlan beat Barbourville 56-54 in the final seconds in the second game to advance.
Tip off for the 13th Region All “A” Girls Championship is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Williamsburg High School.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.