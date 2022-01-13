Jackson County, Harlan advance to 13th Region All “A” Girls’ championship

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After a snowy hiatus last week, the 13th Region All “A” Girls title game is set.

Jackson County and _ will meet for the right to advance to Richmond and the statewide All “A” Tournament in a couple of weeks.

The Lady Generals advanced by cruising past Middlesboro 59-43 in the opening semifinal game. Harlan beat Barbourville 56-54 in the final seconds in the second game to advance.

Tip off for the 13th Region All “A” Girls Championship is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Williamsburg High School.

