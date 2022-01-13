Advertisement

Jackson County, Harlan advance to 13th Region All “A” Girls’ championship

Eden Lakes moves the ball up the floor for Jackson County in the semifinals of the 13th Region...
Eden Lakes moves the ball up the floor for Jackson County in the semifinals of the 13th Region All "A" Classic in Williamsburg on Jan. 12, 2022.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After a snowy hiatus last week, the 13th Region All “A” Girls title game is set.

Jackson County and _ will meet for the right to advance to Richmond and the statewide All “A” Tournament in a couple of weeks.

The Lady Generals advanced by cruising past Middlesboro 59-43 in the opening semifinal game. Harlan beat Barbourville 56-54 in the final seconds in the second game to advance.

Tip off for the 13th Region All “A” Girls Championship is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Williamsburg High School.

