Have you seen this person? London Police ask for help looking for suspect

London Police looking for robbery suspect
London Police looking for robbery suspect(London Police Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department posted on Facebook asking for the public’s help finding a suspect.

The person allegedly robbed a BP station at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Police say the person took $300 from the register.

The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall, slim and possibly wearing white shoes, a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information, you can call 606-878-7004.

