Have you seen this person? London Police ask for help looking for suspect
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department posted on Facebook asking for the public’s help finding a suspect.
The person allegedly robbed a BP station at gunpoint Thursday morning.
Police say the person took $300 from the register.
The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall, slim and possibly wearing white shoes, a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.
If you have any information, you can call 606-878-7004.
