Have you seen this person? London Police ask for help looking for suspect

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department posted on Facebook asking for the public’s help finding a suspect.

The person allegedly robbed a BP station at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Police say the person took $300 from the register.

The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall, slim and possibly wearing white shoes, a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information, you can call 606-878-7004.

