WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to deliver budget address in Frankfort; education ‘top priority’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is going in front of Kentucky lawmakers Thursday night to deliver his budget address. You can watch it live at 7:00 p.m. above.

The General Assembly must pass a two-year spending plan for the state this session. The process was turned upside down after the House-led GOP broke tradition and filed a budget bill last week before hearing recommendations from the governor.

We know a lot of what the governor’s priorities are with this budget, as he has had several updates throughout the week laying out his plans. He is calling for historic investments in education, and also has bold plans for infrastructure, fully funding Medicaid, and released just today, pay raises for state employees.

“It’s a budget that moves Kentucky not right or left, but forward,” Gov. Beshear said.

All week, Governor Beshear has been previewing his budget address to lawmakers. Just hours before the address Thursday, he released his plans for public safety, and state government.

“The Kentucky State Police is experiencing an unprecedented shortage of troopers. They’re at their lowest number in over 30 years. That creates a public safety crisis,” Beshear said.

It’s why the governor is proposing a $15,000 increase for troopers and officers, and $8,000 for telecommunicators. The governor is going along with the early-released House budget of a 6% raise for all state workers. The difference is his starts May 1, the House budget starts on anniversary dates.

“We also commit in our budget to no increases in healthcare premiums. So, it is a real raise without off-setting costs,” Beshear said.

We also expect the governor to highlight fully funding Medicaid, and addressing a critical nursing shortage. He’s also pledging $500 million for water and sewer improvements, $200 million for high speed internet, and completing the Mountain Parkway.

House leaders said their plan has similarities to the governor’s, like fully funding all-day kindergarten, but not pre-k. Governor Beshear said earlier Thursday his two biggest priorities are pre-k funding and the record $2 billion investment in education.

After the governor’s address Thursday, Senate and house leaders will meet with reporters to give their thoughts.

