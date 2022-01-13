Gov. Andy Beshear announces fewer COVID cases, higher positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s COVID case count was slightly down on Thursday, dipping below 10,000 cases. The positivity rate, however, went up yet again.

In his full report, the Governor announced 9,267 new cases, bringing the total case count to 962,007.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 27.77%.

2,410 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,098 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 459 people remain in the ICU, with 237 on a ventilator.

Fayette County leads the state with an incidence rate of 244.6.

All 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

