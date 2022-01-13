Former national political figure, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Larry Forgy dies at 82

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A prominent member of the Republican Party of Kentucky, a former candidate for governor and longtime Central Kentucky attorney has died.

In a Facebook post, Larry Forgy’s sister State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr confirmed the news early Thursday.

In the post, Kerr mentions her brother was at UK Hospital in Lexington when he died. She also mentioned he had been in declining health. We previously reported he had a heart attack in 2017.

Forgy started his long political career back in the late 1960s. He ran for governor on the Republican ticket in 1995, but lost in the general election to former Governor and Pikeville native Paul Patton.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.