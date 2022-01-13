Advertisement

Former national political figure, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Larry Forgy dies at 82

Prominent Kentucky Republican Larry Forgy died early Thursday morning at UK Hospital. He was 83...
Prominent Kentucky Republican Larry Forgy died early Thursday morning at UK Hospital. He was 83 years old.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A prominent member of the Republican Party of Kentucky, a former candidate for governor and longtime Central Kentucky attorney has died.

In a Facebook post, Larry Forgy’s sister State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr confirmed the news early Thursday.

In the post, Kerr mentions her brother was at UK Hospital in Lexington when he died. She also mentioned he had been in declining health. We previously reported he had a heart attack in 2017.

Forgy started his long political career back in the late 1960s. He ran for governor on the Republican ticket in 1995, but lost in the general election to former Governor and Pikeville native Paul Patton.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to years behind bars for marijuana trafficking
A police car.
Tree falls, kills man at Eastern Kentucky mine site
Just one day before, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Governor Andy Beshear announces more COVID records for Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after threatening to kill police
Deadly House Fire
‘She was a great treasure’: Pike County woman dies in house fire

Latest News

WYMT Regular Rain
Scattered showers possible later today, winter storm looking more likely this weekend
W.Va. Gov. Justice delivers written State of the State to lawmakers
W.Va. Gov. Justice delivers written State of the State to lawmakers
Two little girls from Dawson Springs, 8-year-old Alicia and 6-year-old Briana, who has...
Woman finds, returns Ky. girls’ stuffed animals after tornadoes
Nurse hospital generic
Advisory committee holds meeting to address nurse shortage in Kentucky