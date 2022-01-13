Advertisement

First African American sheriff in Kentucky passes away

Former Christian County Sheriff William "Bill" Dillard
Former Christian County Sheriff William "Bill" Dillard(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOPKINSVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office joins with the community in mourning the death of former Christian County Sheriff William “Bill” Dillard.

Sheriff Dillard served Christian County as the first African American Sheriff elected in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Although he made history, his employees, coworkers, and the community he served remember him for the dedication and hard work he gave to the people he looked after every day during his years as a Deputy, and eventually Sheriff, after being elected in 1981. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office asks for prayers for Sheriff Dillard’s family.

Sheriff Dillard was 83.

