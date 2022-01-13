Eastern Kentucky HS band invited to 2022 National Memorial Day Parade

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky high school band was invited to represent the Commonwealth in the 2022 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

“It’s huge, it’s been several years since Kentucky had a representative, and, to my knowledge, we’ve never had this band at any kind of large-scale event like that,” Billy Carpenter, Band Director at North Laurel High School, said.

North Laurel High School was the only band from Kentucky to be invited and, now, the band is trying to raise money to attend the parade.

“Our next big fundraiser is our Valentines Dinner, on February 12th at 6:30 p.m., at the London Community Center, it’s $20 a ticket, it’ll be the jazz band playing, we’ll serve pork tenderloin dinner, there’s a raffle, and all kinds of other extra stuff going on,” Carpenter said.

Band officials are also looking for donations and sponsorships from businesses across the state.

“We’re always just looking for donations from Kentucky businesses, as we are the only band that’s representing the state, we’re hoping we can find some of the bigger businesses around Kentucky, some of the Kentucky proud businesses that might want to sponsor us,” Carpenter added.

From January to May, band members are taking time out of their busy schedule to work at new events - all in an effort to get to D.C.

“We have a lot of music on hand ready with the jazz band. We could come and play for anybody as long as we could get it clear with the school ahead of time,” Carpenter said.

The goal is to raise $18,000 to make the trip.

If you would like make a donation you can use the app PayPal, and send money here, or contact the band director at william.carpenter@laurel.kyschools.us

