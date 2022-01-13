‘Comedy at the Courthouse’ to bring life, laughter to historic Martin County space

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - With work underway to restore the historic Martin County Courthouse, tourism officials are hoping to make the once-busy space into a new venue for entertainment and more.

The first leg of that revitalization begins this month as the first Comedy at the Courthouse takes the stage.

According to a post by Jason Damron on a new Facebook page, the courthouse will serve as the scene for the tourism board to “bring comedy back to Martin County.”

Officials say it is great to see the historic piece of Martin County fitting into the plan to move the area forward.

“So, we’re really excited to see that space restored. That’s a project that we’re working to get some more funding for,” said Interim Judge-Executive Colby Kirk. “But we’re hoping to host events like this upcoming comedy show to help show that it’s a viable space and that it’s an asset in our community that we want to see preserved for the future.”

The first event, planned for January 27 at 7 p.m., will bring Martin County native Joey Stepp as opener, comedian Kristopher Izzi as the feature act, and Jake Hovis as headliner.

Tickets are $10 each and will be available at the door.

