Campbell’s is selling candles that smell like its soup

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) - For anyone who’s ever wanted to fill their home with the smell of chicken noodle soup without actually having to make it, Campbell’s has you covered.

The company is launching two limited-edition candles that smell like its signature products: Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese.

The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey grilled cheese, while the Chicken Noodle Soup candle features notes of savory chicken, cloves and buttery crackers.

You even open the candle like a can of soup by peeling off the lid. Once the candle has fully burned, a miniature “Snowbuddy” keepsake will be revealed.

The company is only making 2,000 candles, which are priced at $24 each.

Visit the website here to purchase a candle while supplies last, or visit CAMP stores in New York, New Jersey, Dallas and Connecticut to find one in stores.

