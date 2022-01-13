Bakery founded by teenager gaining popularity in Eastern Kentucky

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Burgey’s Bountiful Bakes has been gaining traction in Letcher County recently.

What started as a hobby for 13-year-old Colby Amburgey turned into an unofficial business. Amburgey said he has been baking since he was 8 years old.

The idea to turn it into something more came about after an opportunity from the City of Whitesburg and the Letcher County Farmer’s Market.

Amburgey sold his baked goods there and after seeing a good response, he took to social media.

He said he hopes to someday make it bigger and official. He also plans to one day enroll in culinary school.

