Advertisement

2022 WYMT Kentucky Fishing Expo kicks off Friday

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 WYMT Kentucky Fishing Expo presented by Pittsburg Marine begins Friday, January 14th and runs through Sunday, January 16th at the Corbin Arena.

Event coordinators invite family and friends to come out to the event from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

Paw Patrol pets will be in attendance Friday to take photos with children and give out fishing rods.

There will be several boats, fishing lures, tackles, and seminars to teach you to become a better angler.

”It’s a family fun event, and we wanna invite everybody to come down, bring the kids, it’s gonna be fantastic, great time we’ve got all kinds of lures, tackles, and boats. Plenty of tackles and we’ll be doing some seminars of fishing to help you become a better angler,” Lonnie Marcum, Event Coordinator, said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to years behind bars for marijuana trafficking
A police car.
Tree falls, kills man at Eastern Kentucky mine site
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Report: Police report filed after YouTubers film child inside Summer Wells’ church
Just one day before, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Governor Andy Beshear announces more COVID records for Kentucky
Deadly House Fire
‘She was a great treasure’: Pike County woman dies in house fire

Latest News

Police say around 8 a.m., an unidentified subject robbed the KY-192 BP Station at gunpoint....
WATCH | Have you seen him? Police looking for armed robbery suspect
We talked with a child psychologist about how parents and guardians can handle these tough...
WATCH | How to talk to your child about COVID deaths among teachers, classmates
Gov. Beshear to deliver budget address in Frankfort; education ‘top priority’
WATCH | Gov. Beshear to deliver budget address in Frankfort; education ‘top priority’
Baked Goods at 5:30pm
Baked Goods at 5:30pm