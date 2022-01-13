2022 WYMT Kentucky Fishing Expo kicks off Friday

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 WYMT Kentucky Fishing Expo presented by Pittsburg Marine begins Friday, January 14th and runs through Sunday, January 16th at the Corbin Arena.

Event coordinators invite family and friends to come out to the event from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

Paw Patrol pets will be in attendance Friday to take photos with children and give out fishing rods.

There will be several boats, fishing lures, tackles, and seminars to teach you to become a better angler.

”It’s a family fun event, and we wanna invite everybody to come down, bring the kids, it’s gonna be fantastic, great time we’ve got all kinds of lures, tackles, and boats. Plenty of tackles and we’ll be doing some seminars of fishing to help you become a better angler,” Lonnie Marcum, Event Coordinator, said.

