Advertisement

Who is Amanda? | Picture found in abandoned home sparks questions for family

A mystery picture found in an abandoned Kodak home is creating some questions for a family.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family who decided Gatlinburg had become too crowded decided to move to Kodak. Once they started exploring on their new property, they found a mystery in the woods. There was an abandoned home that now has them digging up even more of the property’s history.

Mercadies Berger said it was just weeks ago the leaves were full and they simply could not see what all was on the property.

“We couldn’t see this house this abandoned house. So we decided to start exploring after we closed last month and we found it,” said Berger.

Some exterior walls are gone, which allows you to see furniture and toys still inside just as if someone were still living here.

“There’s so much left. There’s even a mug sitting on like the kitchen counter still and it just feels like everything’s stuck in time,” she added.

The family said once they discovered the home here on the property, they wanted to learn more information. And then they came across this a picture of a 2-year-old named Amanda Lynn.

Found this picture in abandoned home in Kodak.
Found this picture in abandoned home in Kodak.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“I found it I thought immediately if my mom had lost this, she would really want it back or at least I would want it so that way I can see what I was like when I was younger. And so I thought it was important to find the owner,” Berger said. “It was like other family members that lived out here with them or were they just living by themselves and why it was left in such a rush. Like there’s random things missing such as the cabinet drawers.”

She’s posted on Facebook hoping someone will have information.

“I took to Facebook looking for any Amanda Lynn I can find. I’ve went through almost every Amanda Lynn on Facebook’s birthday and I haven’t found one that adds up just right yet.”

She’s hopeful that through property records of this exposure she’ll be able to return the photo and learn more about the property she now calls home.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Tree falls, kills man at Eastern Kentucky mine site
Generic crash
Police: Two people dead in Harlan crash, identities released
Pictured: Todd Whitt
Police: Eastern Kentucky prisoner kicks out window of transport vehicle in escape attempt
COVID generic image
All counties in the red, positivity rate goes up again in Tuesday’s COVID report
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after threatening to kill police

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to years behind bars for marijuana trafficking
Lexington leaders looking at potential impact of new redistricting maps on city
WATCH | Lexington leaders looking at potential impact of new redistricting maps on city
Ky. woman encourages people to learn CPR after it saved her life
WATCH | Ky. woman encourages people to learn CPR after it saved her life
Lawmakers pass relief bill to help western Ky. tornado victims
WATCH | Lawmakers pass relief bill to help western Ky. tornado victims
The Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross CPR certifies a thousand people a year, but...
Ky. woman encourages people to learn CPR after it saved her life