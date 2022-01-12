Who is Amanda? | Picture found in abandoned home sparks questions for family

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family who decided Gatlinburg had become too crowded decided to move to Kodak. Once they started exploring on their new property, they found a mystery in the woods. There was an abandoned home that now has them digging up even more of the property’s history.

Mercadies Berger said it was just weeks ago the leaves were full and they simply could not see what all was on the property.

“We couldn’t see this house this abandoned house. So we decided to start exploring after we closed last month and we found it,” said Berger.

Some exterior walls are gone, which allows you to see furniture and toys still inside just as if someone were still living here.

“There’s so much left. There’s even a mug sitting on like the kitchen counter still and it just feels like everything’s stuck in time,” she added.

The family said once they discovered the home here on the property, they wanted to learn more information. And then they came across this a picture of a 2-year-old named Amanda Lynn.

Found this picture in abandoned home in Kodak. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“I found it I thought immediately if my mom had lost this, she would really want it back or at least I would want it so that way I can see what I was like when I was younger. And so I thought it was important to find the owner,” Berger said. “It was like other family members that lived out here with them or were they just living by themselves and why it was left in such a rush. Like there’s random things missing such as the cabinet drawers.”

She’s posted on Facebook hoping someone will have information.

“I took to Facebook looking for any Amanda Lynn I can find. I’ve went through almost every Amanda Lynn on Facebook’s birthday and I haven’t found one that adds up just right yet.”

She’s hopeful that through property records of this exposure she’ll be able to return the photo and learn more about the property she now calls home.

