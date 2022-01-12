Advertisement

Tree falls, kills man at Eastern Kentucky mine site

A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death at a mine site.

Deputies said they were dispatched to Colmar mine site around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday of reports that a tree fell on top of a truck.

A news release said the mine site is owned by Nally & Hamilton Coal Company.

32-year-old Cecil Todd of Ewing, Virginia was flown to Middlesboro ARH but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation determined the tree fell from lose ground from the high mine site.

A passenger inside the truck was flown to a hospital due to injuries, but his condition is unknown at this time.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) is investigating, according to a news release.

