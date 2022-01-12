Sunny and breezy today, chances for weekend snow continue to increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the next couple of days, because starting tomorrow night, we’re back on the rollercoaster ride through the weekend.

Today and Tonight

It will be another cold and frosty morning, with most locations starting out in the mid-20s before heading into the upper 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Southwest winds may even push us to the 50-degree mark in some areas. Those winds could gust up to 15mph at times, so it will be a breezy day.

Tonight, clouds will start to increase, even though we will stay dry. That will only take us down into the mid-30s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

While we start Thursday cloudy, a weak system will work through here late in the day and into the overnight hours, bringing us some chances for scattered showers later in the day and mix with snow in the overnight hours before tapering off. I don’t expect any major travel issues, but temperatures will go from the mid to upper 40s during the day to near freezing overnight, so some slick spots are possible early Friday morning.

Another disturbance will approach on Friday night and stick around through Saturday. While most of the daytime hours are dry, chances for rain or snow return late Friday night and will carry us through most of Saturday. Highs will get into the upper 30s on Friday, but fall into the upper 20s on Friday night. We will struggle to get into the mid-30s on Saturday. While some areas could pick up some light accumulation, this is not the system we are concerned about.

A low-pressure system will move through our region late Saturday night through early Monday. Depending on the track it takes, which we won’t know for a couple of more days, it could either bring us heavy rain, heavy snow or neither. If the low stays south of us, which is what models are showing right now, we are looking at another big snow event on Sunday into early Monday. When I say the track means everything, I mean that. A few miles to the north, we’re looking at mainly rain. A few more miles to the south, it could just be scattered rain or snow. There is still plenty of time to pin this down, but I wanted to give you an idea of what we could see early so it wouldn’t sneak up on you if it does manage to happen.

