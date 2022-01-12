Southern Kentucky man facing charges after threatening to kill police

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A shots fired complaint led to charges against a Wayne County man after police say he made threats to kill them once they arrived.

On Tuesday, two Wayne County deputies responded to a home on Stokes Street to address the original call. Once they announced themselves at the front door, the suspect, identified as James Bell, of Monticello, yelled back and threatened to shoot them through the door.

The deputies immediately called for backup and had a brief standoff with Bell.

Eventually, the officers were able to talk the suspect out of the home and he was arrested without any more issues.

When police searched the home, they found a shotgun, several handguns and shell casings from bullets that had already been fired.

We’re told two nearby homes were also hit during the original incident. No one was hurt.

Bell is charged with wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening and menacing.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

