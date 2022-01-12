Shan Housekeeper introduced as Cumberlands head football coach

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new era in Williamsburg officially began Wednesday.

The University of the Cumberlands introduced Shan Housekeeper as its sixth head football coach.

Housekeeper spent 14 seasons as defensive coordinator for Georgetown College.

“I have nothing but respect for Georgetown College and the institution and the program and what Bill Cronin set there and now it’s my job to take what coach has instilled in me and bring it down here to Williamsburg and make the University of the Cumberlands the premier job, spot, everything in the Mid-South Conference,” Housekeeper said. “That’s my job.”

Housekeeper replaces Matt Rhymer, who resigned last month.

