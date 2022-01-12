Advertisement

Primary Care in Perry County is one of the first to have the Pfizer Covid pill available

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care in Perry County began treating select patients that test positive for COVID-19 with the Pfizer antiviral pill on January 10th.

The new pill became available right after information came out that antibody infusions they were using to treat patients is not as effective against the Omicron Variant.

”It’s an emergency use authorization from the FDA but the data that we have from pfizer who developed the drug shows that it is 85 to 90% effective in preventing hospitalization or severe complications,” Christie Herald from Primary Care Center said.

If you are exposed or experience symptoms, it is important to test sooner than later because the pill is most effective within five days of exposure.

The pill is currently being offered to patients that are high risk for more severe illnesses from COVID-19.

