Portion of KY-134 closed due to mudslide

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A mudslide has closed a portion of KY-134 in Magoffin County.

The road is closed at milepoint 7.5, just west of the US-460/KY-7 intersection at Kernie.

This portion of the road will be closed until a crew can remove the slide. An estimated reopening time has not been released.

Drivers are asked to detour via the Mountain Parkway and KY-30 while the road is blocked.

