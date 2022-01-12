Advertisement

Portion of KY-134 closed due to mudslide

Generic road closed
Generic road closed(WBRC)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A mudslide has closed a portion of KY-134 in Magoffin County.

The road is closed at milepoint 7.5, just west of the US-460/KY-7 intersection at Kernie.

This portion of the road will be closed until a crew can remove the slide. An estimated reopening time has not been released.

Drivers are asked to detour via the Mountain Parkway and KY-30 while the road is blocked.

