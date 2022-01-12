Advertisement

Overpopulated Eastern Kentucky animal shelter seeks help from community

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Animal Shelter is currently bombarded with stray or neglected cats and dogs and is now overcrowded. This led officials with the Floyd County Animal Shelter to make an announcement.

“Now we generally have about a 90% adoption rate. The only dogs we have to put down are generally the elderly dogs who are sick,” said Floyd County Animal Shelter board member Ned Pillersdorf, “but to make room the staff put out an announcement they had to go to euthanasia and there’s been a tremendous reaction from the community.”

This lead businesses and individuals in the community to help out by adopting or paying adoption fees for several the animals, but shelter officials say they are against euthanasia and it would only be used in extreme circumstances.

“I think when that post was put up there, I think they were just so desperate for people to understand that we need some help,” said ARPA Grants and Special Projects Director Missy Allen.

Officials are urging the public to adopt and not shop for your future pet, but know they are in competition with animal breeders.

“We realize there’s a certain market where people want a purebred,” said Pillersdorf. “That’s fine, but you know my favorite breed of dog is a Kentucky mutt and that’s what we have at the shelter.”

Allen also said to come and visit the shelter or call (606) 886-3189 to adopt your new forever friend.

