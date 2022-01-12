Advertisement

Lexington teacher emphasizes importance of MLK to students with art project

By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Michelle Thomas is an art teacher at Yates Elementary and she continues to spread the message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. though art.

“I wanted a way to celebrate this important holiday with the community and to show to step outside our school and show our students that they can make an impact on the community,” Thomas said.

Students from kindergarten through 5th grade drew portraits of Martin Luther King Jr. on grocery bags. Thomas wanted students of all ages to take part in learning and making a difference.

“As the students get older, I’ve learned where they are at and try to let them guide the discussion,” said Thomas.

Thomas wants her students to know that they can change the world and that their voice matters.

When asked what they found inspiring about Dr. King’s message, students responded.

“He was a pacifist; he didn’t believe in violence,” said Omar Flores, 5th grade.

“Just because of our skin color doesn’t mean that we can’t be together,” Jorden Crabb, 5th grade.

About 400 of the student art grocery bags will be available to get your groceries in for free at Bryan Station Kroger from January 15-17.

